Kentucky State Police said the body of a small child was found dead in a small pond behind a home on Woodland Drive on Tuesday near Cadiz.
State police and Trigg County deputies responded to the scene around noon. Authorities believe the child wandered away from the home sometime Tuesday morning and ended up in the pond.
The Trigg County coroner pronounced the child dead at the scene. According to the coroner, the death appears to be accidental in nature and no foul play suspected. An examination on the body is scheduled for this morning at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, state police stated.
Trigg County EMS also assisted at the scene.
