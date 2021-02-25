A burglary interrupted a non-profit’s daily schedule this week, as St. Vincent De Paul in Paducah had a part in its van stolen.
This is the second non-profit targeted by criminals over the last few days. Marcella’s Kitchen in Benton reported severe damage to its facility earlier this week.
The thief or thieves took a catalytic converter from St. Vincent De Paul’s van on Tuesday and also tried to take the same part from the charity’s box truck, but failed.
Store Manager Norma Cox discovered a broken gate Monday, before the vehicles were damaged.
Cox started the box truck, which gave an odd sound while the engine ran.
“This sound is not normal for a Dodge Truck,” Cox said.
She was frustrated. Cox got underneath the truck to show where the damage had been done.
”If they got this piece off from here to the other end ... this one here you could probably get about $800 for,” she said.
”But the one they took off from our Ford van, they could get $1,500 from a junkyard that don’t require IDs. Shame on them.”
Rodney Key with Auto Salvage of Paducah said catalytic converters contain three precious metals: rhodium, platinum and palladium.
Key said depending on the market, one of them can go for anywhere from $300 to a little more than $2,000. He said for people who have to replace it, the cost could be $2,000 to $3,000, maybe more.
Cox said the damage means the non-profit cannot pick up meats, that local families depend on.
“Chicken, roast, pork chops, fish ’cause we got a lot of people that need certain types of food, and they’ve taken it away from us,” Cox said.
She showed their meat freezer, which was almost filled to the brim with frozen bread and some meats.
They also are unable to pick up hygiene products for now, but with all of these hurdles, they can only move forward.
“We are adding more cameras, security lights outside, changing the gates,” Cox said.
The charity will have to pay for the damages now to get back into their routine.
“We weren’t able to go and get food for the helpline, so it’s postponed us for two or three days. One of the other volunteers had to use her own van to go get this (frozen meat), and it’s not a big deal, it’s what we do,” Cox said.
“But still, you’re taking away, that’s going to be over $3,000 probably to fix it, so that’s taking away from the needy families in Paducah.”
The store manager said she can’t imagine why someone would do this, but she wants them to understand one thing.
“That’s just not right to hurt other people and other families. If you need help, come here and we’ll help you. There’s too many people out there that will help you,” Cox said.
“All you’re doing is hurting others.”
St. Paul De Vincent does have a surveillance system, but it does not have cameras pointed at the gate. Management will change that soon.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter advises people, especially churches and non-profits with vans, to be vigilant, and park them near surveillance cameras.
Carter said thieves generally go for these vehicles because they are left in parking lots for days without use.
