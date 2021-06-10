The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off its summer intern program Wednesday morning with a breakfast at Noble Park. It was attended by interns, who will be working with area businesses this summer to gain valuable work experience, and members of the chamber's Paducah Young Professionals group, some of whom will serve as mentors to the interns. The event included welcoming remarks from Mayor George Bray and a keynote address from Anton Reece, at right, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Reece referred to the intern program as a "win-win," in that it will help prepare participants for their careers and help the businesses develop future employees.
Chamber welcomes interns
- DAVID ZOELLER | The Sun
