The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host a series of webinars this week, each related to COVID-19 and economic recovery.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, as part of the chamber’s public policy series, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams will discuss upcoming changes to the state’s June 23 primary election. He will share information about how voters can be prepared to vote and about the steps Kentucky is taking to protect public health and the democratic process for the 2020 elections.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Josh Benton, deputy secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, will provide guidance for employers as employees are being called back to work. The Paducah chamber is coordinating the call with the Murray-Calloway County Chamber, Christian County Chamber and Greater Owensboro Chamber.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, the Paducah Hospitality Association is sponsoring a webinar to discuss Paducah’s travel and tourism industry, “Driving Economic Recovery.” Scheduled speakers are Hank Phillips, president/CEO of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association, and Sara Osborne, with MML&K Government Strategies.
To register for the calls, visit paducahchamber.org. For more information, email info@paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746.
