The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting informational calls this week about unemployment insurance and social media marketing.
Calls this week include:
• 10 a.m. today: Unemployment insurance questions and answers with Jonathon Pendergrass of the Kentucky Career Center. Learn more about the unemployment process for employers and employees.
• 10 a.m. Thursday: The next steps of doing business via social media marketing with Todd Duff of Innovations Branding House. Learn more about getting the message to customers about your business during these challenging times.
All calls will be audio only through Zoom. For information about how to join the calls, go to paducahchamber.org and click on the COVID-19 resources page. This format will allow questions from participants.
“The chamber is planning now for a robust economic recovery and for new and expanded programming to help connect members through promoting products, services and people in our community,” Chamber President Sandra Wilson said.
For more information from the Paducah chamber, visit paducahchamber.org.
