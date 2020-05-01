The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will present a webinar on Tuesday to help local businesses prepare for Gov. Andy Beshear’s planned reopening of various business segments across the commonwealth.
The webinar will be held at 10 a.m. in coordination with the Purchase District Health Department. Kent Koster, the health department’s director, will be the presenter.
More details will be announced about how to register for the call.
Beshear announced plans for a phased-in approach to reopening the state’s economy earlier this week.
According to the governor, as long as the state’s efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 continue to show results, the following sectors are in line to restart:
• May 11 — Manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (50% capacity), horse racing (without spectators), pet grooming and boarding.
• May 20 — Retail, houses of worship.
• May 25 — Social gatherings of no more than 10 people, barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services.
