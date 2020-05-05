The Paducah Chamber of Commerce is hosting a webinar at 10 a.m. today on “How to Prepare Now for the Opening of Your Business.”
The Zoom call, which will address Gov. Andy Beshear’s phased approach for reopening business in Kentucky, is open to business people throughout the region, according to Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“We know businesses are getting ready to open and may have questions about some of the guidelines,” she said.
The presenter will be Kent Koster, Purchase District Health Department director.
To join the call, go to Zoom and enter meeting ID: 921 9011 3675, or joining audio only by calling 312-626-6799 and using the same meeting ID.
