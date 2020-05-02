The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce recently contributed $5,000 to the city’s Small Business Relief Fund.
“Small businesses make up over 80% of our total membership,” Chamber Board Chairman Chad Beyer said.
“The chamber is committed to serving the businesses of this community, and this is a way for us to show our support to them.”
The chamber would normally be celebrating May as Small Business Month with seminars and special events, but because of COVID-19, the organization will not be having any in-person meetings or events this month, Beyer said.
The chamber contribution will be matched by the city, resulting in an additional $10,000 overall for the fund for the next round of grants to be distributed.
The Small Business Relief Fund is a partnership of the city of Paducah, West Kentucky Technical and Community College and the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
To donate to the Small Business Relief Fund, visit the Community Foundation’s website at cfwestky.org, call 270-442-8622, or mail to the Community Foundation, P.O. Box 7, Paducah, KY 42001.
