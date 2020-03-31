The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a second week of informational calls in its ongoing effort to provide local business owners with the latest information and resources regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Paducah Chamber, with our network of other local chambers and assistance from the Kentucky Chamber and U.S. Chamber, is working hard to focus on helping our businesses,” Chamber President Sandra Wilson said.
Calls begin at 2 p.m. today with updates from representatives of the two local hospitals: Dr. Brad Housman, vice president and chief medical officer, Baptist Health Paducah; and Dr. Jenny Franke, chief clinical officer-Kentucky, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Other calls this week include:
• 10 a.m. Wednesday — Update from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office, featuring Andrew Swafford, director of projects and counsel, and Tiffany Ge, general counsel.
• 2 p.m. Wednesday — Update from the city of Paducah on its new Small Business Support Grant program, featuring Mayor Brandi Harless and City Manager Jim Arndt.
• 10 a.m. Thursday — Update from Paducah Schools Superintendent Donald Shively and McCracken County Schools Superintendents Steve Carter.
All calls will be audio only through Zoom.
For information about how to join the calls, visit paducahchamber.org and go to the COVID-19 page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.