The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will host a political forum for Kentucky House District 3 and Paducah mayoral candidates Oct. 1.
The program will be featured during the virtual Power in Partnership breakfast at 7:30 a.m. The live broadcast will originate from the Commerce Center in the Paducah Bank Community Room. Paducah Bank is the sponsor.
Register to attend the event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The virtual breakfast also will be aired on WPSD 6.3 and Comcast 233, and livestreamed via the Chamber and WPSD Local 6’s Facebook pages.
The program will feature the District 3 House race between Republican incumbent Rep. Randy Bridges and Democrat challenger Corbin Snardon; and Paducah mayoral candidates Commissioner Richard Abraham, George Bray and write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas. Todd Faulkner, WPSD Local 6 news anchor, will serve as the moderator.
Bridges represents House District 3, which covers part of Paducah and McCracken County. He was elected to his first term as state representative in 2018.
Snardon is the assistant principal at the newly built Paducah Innovation Hub. He also serves as second vice president and education chair for the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP.
Abraham is a multi-term Paducah city commissioner, currently serving as mayor pro tem.
Bray is a local businessman and serves as board chairman of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority.
Thomas is an entrepreneur and business owner who has served in the Army National Guard for over five years.
Chamber members and the media were asked to submit questions prior to the event. On the day of the event, the moderator will pull questions at random during the designated time allotment. Each candidate will give opening and closing statements.
A small group of Leadership Paducah Class No. 34 members will be in the audience, but all other attendees need to watch on Zoom, the Chamber or WPSD’s Facebook pages, or WPSD 6.3 and Comcast 233.
