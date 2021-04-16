Trivia Night is back for West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Challenger Learning Center at Paducah. This year’s trivia fun is set to start at 6:30 p.m. April 30 via Zoom.
The center’s Virtual Trivia Night will have six rounds with 10 questions each. Teams can be 1-10 people. Register early at https://westkentucky.formstack.com/forms/virtualtrivia. The cost is $25 per team. Prizes will be given to the winning team.
“We were unable to hold our annual in-person Trivia Night this past February due to the pandemic. But we didn’t want to miss hosting our 15th Trivia Night,” said Mellisa Duncan, CLC director. “Even though it’s virtual, everyone can still have a great time.”
Teams will need access to Zoom (one connection per team); a laptop or desktop computer with a camera/microphone and paper and pen.
Virtual Trivia Night event donors include Purple Toad Winery and Knoth’s BBQ. If someone can’t participate but would like to contribute to the CLC fundraiser, click on the registration link above and follow the contribution prompt. All fees and contributions made to this event are tax-deductible.
For questions, contact Duncan at mellisa.dun can@kctcs.edu.
