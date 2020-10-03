West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Challenger Learning Center is hosting Space Race 2020, a virtual one-mile walk/run and 5K.
Participants can register for the virtual fun and blast off to the “Moon” or “Mars” by running or walking any time and any place convenient for them or join the live CLC Space Race 2020 Virtual 1-Mile Walk/Run/5K on the center’s Facebook event page at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7.
“We continue to develop new ways to have a good time with the Challenger Learning Center during COVID-19,” said Mellisa Duncan, center director. “Proceeds from the race will benefit the CLC and help continue its mission to offer science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) opportunities to the youth around the region.”
Registration is open now for the “Run to the Moon” mile walk/run and the 5K “Run to Mars.” Early registration (through Oct. 20) cost is $35 for ages 18-up; $20 for under 18. Late registration (Oct. 21-Nov. 4) costs are $40 for 18-up; $25 for under 18.
Race packets, which include long sleeve tee, bib number and race medal, will be available for pickup from 3-7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Challenger Learning Center on WKCTC’s campus, 4810 Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah. Race packets can be shipped for an additional $5 fee during sign up.
For those who sign up during early registration, a race packet will be shipped in time to arrive prior to race day. For those who sign up after Oct. 20, the CLC cannot guarantee a race packet will arrive prior to race day.
When participants complete their space journey, they should upload a photo or photos to the CLC Space Race 2020 Virtual 1-Mile Walk/Run/5K Facebook event page to be entered into a drawing for door prizes.
For more information, contact Duncan at mellisa.duncan@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3101.
