West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Challenger Learning Center at Paducah will open its third and final online contest this year with “Ask a Scientist” featuring one of NASA’s top physics experts, Dr. James L. Green.
Among his many achievements, Green has developed and managed the Space Physics Analysis Network and served as head of the National Space Science Data Center for Goddard Space Flight Center, the deputy project scientist for mission operations and data analysis for Global Geospace Science Missions WIND and POLAR, and the director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters. He has written over 110 scientific journal articles and has received numerous awards including recently the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal for the New Horizons flyby of the Pluto system.
The “Ask a Scientist” online contest begins Monday. Community members of all ages are encouraged to send in questions they would like to ask Green about his nearly 40-year career.
A form to submit questions will be posted on the center’s Facebook page and its Instagram page. The final date to submit questions is Aug. 31.
CLC Education Coordinator Jennifer Reed said from the questions the center receives for Green, one question each from 10 individuals will be chosen and they will be invited to a live Microsoft Teams session to meet him and ask their questions.
The 10 winners will be notified via email on Sept. 2. The live teams session, moderated by Reed, will take place a few days after the winners have been notified. The event will be recorded and posted on the center’s Facebook page.
For more information, contact Reed at jennifer.reed@kctcs.edu.
