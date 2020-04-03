Census response for McCracken ahead of national, state rates

It seems that nothing can escape COVID-19, not even the U.S. Census — which takes place only once every 10 years.
Field operations for the census would normally begin in early April with the training of census takers, who would then go out into the community and knock on doors to take account of the area. That won’t be the case this time.
“During this COVID-19 crisis it is extremely important that we prioritize the safety and health of our staff as well as the public, and in doing so we are delaying any of our in-field operations which would require interaction with the public for two weeks,” said Michelle Archer, assistant regional census manager. “We know people are distracted and we’re worried about the health and safety of our families and ourselves, and during this distraction we really want people to understand that it is important that we be counted now more than ever.”
The federal government counts its residents in order to figure out how to distribute aid, funds, grants and a variety of other community resources — including emergency management.
“It provides federal funding, and it helps bring that funding back to the community,” Archer said. “The local, state and federal leaders use census data to determine how much funds come back to the community via things like the SNAP food stamp program, school lunches, emergency management infrastructure, roadways, and all those types of critical programs rely heavily on that funding.”
There is no hard deadline to be counted, as operations will continue for over the course of months, but April 1 brought the biggest push for the U.S. Census Bureau.
“We want to you respond as soon as possible. We don’t want you to wait, because it’s truly important,” Archer added. “We strongly encourage people to respond online. That’s the quickest, easiest way to get counted.”
The online process, she estimated, takes less than 10 minutes.
“We’re living in a virtual world, and we’re utilizing a lot of social media platforms asking people to share the message that the census is important and easy,” the census official said. “We really want to get a good response rate for western Kentucky.”
So far Kentucky as a whole is slightly ahead of the national response rate with 42% of residents self-responding as of Thursday. McCracken County is on a particularly good pace with 46.5% of residents already having responded.
Most households have received, by this point in time, multiple pieces of mail from the U.S. Census Bureau which contain an ID code that corresponds to their home address.
People with limited internet access can call a live census taker who can answer questions and complete the process over the phone. That number is 844-330-2020.
Additionally, paper questionnaires will be mailed out to households sometime next week.
To learn more about getting counted, go to www.2020census.gov.
