There is debate as to who initiated Mother’s Day, first officially celebrated in 1904 to honor the contributions of mothers and acknowledge their role as mothers in all aspects of our society including the world of gardening. Less known than many of our more noted male landscaper designers, the following women have had more influence on our 20th and 21st century gardens than their contemporaries on private and public gardens.
Gertrude Jekyll (pronounced gee-kill) was the first to break away from the formal, estate garden. Trained as a artist, as were many women in the 19th century, her love of painting and painterly use of color brought a more naturalistic style to rigid formal gardens. Along with Sir Edwin Lutyens (Arts and Crafts Movement) and her naturalist introduction of shrubs and herbaceous plants into her designs, it resulted into order but in a very natural method. Even today her designs are fresh and appropriate for almost every garden.
She stressed the use of color to create beautiful pictures not just the mere quantity of plants to create a picture.
You may know Louise Beebe better by her married name, Wilder. She was a prolific writer and was greatly influenced by Jekyll. That, combined with the architecture influence of her architect husband, Walter Wilder, saw her design residential gardens across the nation.
Positioned between Jekyll and Wilder is Beatriz Farrand, in the first half of the 20th century. Women were not allowed to design public projects, so she focused on residential designs. In 1888, she was the only woman to be among the founders of the American Society of Landscape Architects and later she was responsible for her work on Dumbarton Oaks in Washington, D.C.
Many more women have influenced our garden designs and worthy of singling out. The week of Aug. 1, distinguished women will be honored during National Women’s Day.
THINGS TO DO
• 15 Minute Gardening — Instant arrangement, preserve some of your prunings in a bucket of water. When complete, cut the branches to various lengths, insert in a pin-point holder and place in a bowl. Bush honeysuckle, nandina, nine-bark, any purple foliage shrub or tree, and spirea.
• Garden — Weed and deadhead as you snap spent iris blooms late afternoon. Snap firm stalks, or with a sharp knife. Discard blooms and weeds in a plastic bag as you clean up the garden.
• Houseplants — Houseplants normally are outside for the summer. As long as they are protected, a few degrees either side of 50 does not matter. Keep to the same watering routine with extra attention as to sun, high winds and temps which rapidly dry plants.
• Lawn — Start your fertilizer routine using a balanced fertilizer. Replace mower blades at the end of the month with newly sharpened blades, as spring grass is much tougher and turgid than summer blades.
• Trees and shrubs — Check spring flowering trees for crossed, rubbing, diseased or broken branches.
• Vegetables — Continue to plant pea, cole family, onion seeds, carrots (until July), corn and beans (green and lima seeds) through the end of the month. Transplant peppers until mid-month then tomatoes, and muskmelons and watermelons.
Recycle tomato cages and metal lamp shade frames as the bases for bird baths and/or plant stands. Remove all material from the lamp frame. Insert the cage legs into the ground to anchor it and use tent pins to hold the lamp frame. Place an appropriate size clay or heavy plastic saucer on the frames. Add decorative stones to the bird bath.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
