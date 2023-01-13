Happy Birthday to those of you who were born in January. According to various sources, your birth flower, the carnation, is noted as being distinctive, as you are. The Mediterranean wildflower was first mentioned in Greek literature 2,000 years ago and has been a favorite subject of the art and gardeners since.
While the wildflower no longer exists there are over 1,000 varieties of the carnation also known as pinks, or clove pink for its clove-like fragrance. The botanical name, Dianthus caryophyllus translates "Divine flower" and "walnut leaf for its fragrance."
Today’s carnation is a charming border plant that can be divided into three types: spray clusters of flowers on one stem including dwarf type; one flower per stem; and florist flower. Until recently, flower color was white, pink, red, and yellow. Hybridization with petunia and snapdragon genes have resulted in beautiful and dramatic blues and purples. Flowers will start to bloom in late-May and continue into July and reach a height of 6-16”. Whether garden or cut flower carnation colors hold up and as cut flowers last 2-3 weeks, making them a popular florist flower.
They prefer lots of sun and cool summers, grow best in neutral to slightly acid, well-drained deep and moist soil that is organic-rich. Short-term drought and heat, also heavy rain, and humidity.
Care: Immediately cut back dead flowers to the first leaf or flower bud for continual bloom. Water weekly. Feed 6-8 weeks using liquid fertilizer whose nitrogen is equal or less than phosphorus(P) such as 5-10-10. Use granular fertilizer less often, scatter on the soil and water-in. When blooming ceases, cut to the ground.
Cut carnations(garden and florist): Remove foliage that will be underwater. Recut the stems in water at a 45 degree angle to improve water uptake. Add a small amount of chlorine to prevent bacteria growth and change the water when it becomes cloudy.
Do a walk-around the yard to check on plants that on the surface seem to be dead as the result of the pre-Christmas flash-freeze. Take a "wait and see" before cutting back plants or completely removing them. Be patient. Depending on the type of plant some will not show new growth until April.
Garden – Hellebore is an evergreen perennial whose foliage dies back each late-winter/early-spring. The flash-freeze appears to have killed only last year’s foliage. Carefully cut back the dead so as not to damage new growth.
It is not too late to plant spring bulbs. They will bloom up to a month later than normal, but what a delight the first year. They will revet back to normal next year.
Trees and Shrubs – Wait and see before pruning trees and shrubs that appear dead. Check newly planted, dogwoods, redbuds, and other thin-bark trees and shrubs for split bark. Rub your fingernail along a small branch to break a small portion of the bark. If the branch is green it is living if tan or pale it is not. Brown-black evergreen shrub foliage is dead. Stems and branches that are green are still living.
Vegetables – Pre-order onion plants and seeds, and sprout seeds. Start onion seeds indoors to plant when the soil is 50 degrees.
January 14-16, Land between the Lakes, Kentucky Lake Bald Eagle Cruises and Programs.
January through mid-February, LBL Bald Eagle Tours, each weekend. For reservations and cost:270-924-2020.
January 28- February 26, Missouri Botanical Gardens Orchid Show. MOBOT admission: $14(13 and older) includes the show.
March 24-25, Memphis Area Master Gardeners Spring Fling, “Save the Pollinators 2023,” garden show and plant sale. For information: memphisareamastergardeners.org.
