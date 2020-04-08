The Murray State University Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development (CEED) is working with partners across the region to help small businesses navigate the economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The center has compiled an informational resource guide for businesses, participated in informational conference calls and virtual meetings with regional and state officials and offered consulting and planning to small business.
The free resource guide includes links and other information on how small businesses can seek financial relief through federal agencies, financial incentive programs being offered through state government and more.
“This is an extremely fluid situation, and any businesses or entrepreneurs with questions are encouraged to contact us and let us know how we can be of service,” Center Director Chris Wooldridge said.
CEED covers 24 counties across western Kentucky and provides no-cost, confidential consulting on a wide variety of topics. For more information or to get started, contact CEED at 270-809-2495, visit bit.ly/MSUCEED or email Wooldridge at cwooldridge@ murraystate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.