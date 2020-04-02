Floodwaters on the Ohio River have dropped enough to allow the Cave-in-Rock Ferry to resume service at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The ferry closed last Friday, when floodwaters crossed Ky. 91 near the Kentucky Landing.
The ferry connects Ky. 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County and Hardin County, Illinois.
The ferry normally operates from 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m., seven days a week. The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.
