Floodwaters on the Ohio River have dropped enough to allow the Cave-in-Rock Ferry to resume service at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The ferry closed last Friday, when floodwaters crossed Ky. 91 near the Kentucky Landing.

The ferry connects Ky. 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County and Hardin County, Illinois.

The ferry normally operates from 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m., seven days a week. The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In