METROPOLIS, Ill. — After long months of concern over COVID-19 and checking for fever symptoms, it’s time for a different kind of fever: Fair Fever.
This year the Massac County Youth Fair is celebrating the excitement and fun of the fair with the 2021 theme, Catch the Fair Fever. The Youth Fair will be July 16-24 on the fairgrounds, 4476 Korte Road, west of Massac County High School.
While Illinois is in Phase 5 of recovery, and the fair will be held, it will still have some modifications. Precautions will be taken for the health and safety of everyone entering the fairgrounds, hand sanitizer will be available and cleaning and disinfecting will be frequent.
There may be limited foods available, but the 4-H plans to have the food stand open and the grill going. Special activities may be limited as well, and these are still being decided as safety and fun are weighed. As these decisions are made closer to fair time, they will be announced, so keep an eye out to see if there will be a greased pig or stick horse, Farm Follies or Beef Night, Dairy Delights or Cow Pasture Plop.
However, some activities are sure to be held:
• The Farm Toy Show kicks off the fair Friday, July 16, at 6 p.m., and continues Saturday, July 17, with vendors offering toys and accessories — some for sale, some for trade, some just for viewing.
• On Saturday, the small toys are joined by the big ones as the Tractor and Farm Machinery Show brings tractors, implements, engines, horse-drawn tools and more to the fairgrounds. New this year will be a pedal tractor show from 9 a.m. to noon, preceding a kiddie pedal pull. The featured make this year is Case, but all makes will be represented. Tractor games will be held each day, with a tractor parade through Metropolis at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Tractor fun continues Sunday, July 18, ending with a 2 p.m. parade on the fairgrounds before closing at 3 p.m.
• Livestock shows will be held at the scheduled times, as youthful showmen bring their best animals, trained and brushed and trimmed, into the show ring. Only youth are allowed here, while mom and dad, grandma and grandpa get to cheer from the sidelines.
• Saturday, July 17: Ducks and rabbits take to the show ring in the morning. The horse arena is the place to be that evening, as the horse show starts at 6 p.m. Note the later starting time this year, when the summer sun will not be so intense.
• Monday, July 19: Will find the show ring filled with dairy cattle, followed by the goat show. The day ends with the dog show.
• Thursday, July 22: Youth Fair livestock shows pick up again with the swine and sheep shows.
• Friday, July 23: The beef show and the cat show caps off the day.
• Saturday, July 23: Market shows are the last events of the week as market swine, steers and market lambs have their turns in the limelight. Registration information, including tag numbers and birth dates showing month, day and year, must be mailed, emailed or brought to the fair office by the entry deadlines in the fair book. However, exhibitors may bring their animals to the fairgrounds the day of the show and take them home the same day.
Check the fair schedule in next week’s Metropolis Planet to have a chance to see favorite animals — or favorite youthful exhibitors — competing for ribbons and banners.
Projects for the exhibit hall should be brought to the fairgrounds at the scheduled times: 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 19, for pre-registered exhibits and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, for all projects, whether they were pre-registered or not. There will be separate outside drop-off areas for most departments.
The exhibit hall is where is where kids from throughout the southern 13 counties of Illinois can bring their best produce, crops, plants, floral arrangements, artwork, clothing and textiles, crafts, educational and vocational projects, and baked and canned goods. There are a wide variety of classes in each department, so kids with any interest should be able to find projects they can exhibit, vying to win ribbons and premiums.
Be sure to check out the theme exhibits in each department, designed to go along with the 2021 theme, Catch the Fair Fever.
To make the entry process go smoothly, pre-registration is more important than ever, as it permits entry tags to be printed and names listed for each department prior to the arrival of projects. Mail registration forms, found in the back of Youth Fair books, to P.O. Box 882, Metropolis, IL 62960, as soon as possible, or email to thecrow@midwest.net by Thursday, July 15.
The exhibit hall will be open for viewing all these projects, displayed with their award-winning ribbons, from 9 a.m. to noon and 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 22; from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 23; and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 24.
Parking and entry to all events are free.
In dealing with precautions to keep everyone safe, there are still changes from the usual fair for this year. Check on Facebook or call 618-534-3376 for more information.
