Jeffrey Carter sobbed, pleaded, rambled, expressed regret and talked about himself.
A few times he very briefly acknowledged the existence of victims.
He called himself a good person, lamented his own loss of freedom, blamed local media for blowing things out of proportion, said he didn’t understand that his actions were serious at the time, said “I’m sorry” several times and even pulled out a biblical reference in which Jesus says “let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”
U.S. District Judge Thomas Russell was unfazed, though he did express a “heavy heart” as he sentenced Carter to life in prison.
Carter, 41, of Murray, was convicted last summer of 25 counts of production of child pornography, one count of sex trafficking of children and one count of receiving child pornography.
He was convicted of victimizing 12 girls between the ages of 13 and 17 over a span of a little over two years between 2013 and 2015.
The girls testified at the trial that Carter used various electronic social media and messaging applications to entice them to send him explicit videos and pictures of themselves and, on occasion, to engage in physical sexual activity with him.
He also sent some of them explicit pictures and videos of himself.
At the sentencing Tuesday, in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Carter’s mother and brother both gave brief statements, painting Carter as a caring, generous man who cared about his family and served well in the military.
Defense attorney David Bundrick noted Carter’s military service, which included a tour in Iraq and an honorable discharge, and said that Carter had seen a psychiatrist who said he suffered from “compulsory sexual behavior” with symptoms similar to PTSD.
Bundrick called the penal system “poorly equipped to deal with some of the psychological issues here.”
He expressed hope Carter could be rehabilitated and told Russell “there truly is a limit to what punishment can accomplish.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock argued for the maximum sentence, calling the victimization “probably every parent’s worst nightmare” short of the death of a child.
“These girls had to parade in here and speak in front of a roomful of strangers about private things,” Hancock said, arguing that Carter “has yet to fully grasp, in my opinion, the nature of his conduct and what makes it so bad.”
In a lengthy statement, Carter lamented the lifestyle he’s had to lead in jail, including time in isolation.
“Jail is full of bad people sitting around talking about bad things,” he said.
Carter told Russell he felt like “I’ve had my whole life ripped away from me,” and that he just wants “to live an American dream.”
“I’ve been hurt, I’ve been treated like crap, I’ve been beat up in jail,” he said, pleading that, for the people he had hurt, “I will mow your yard for the rest of my life. I will paint your house. You can hit me upside the head if you want to.”
“I don’t want my life taken away from me.”
Before pronouncing the sentence, Russell called the case “The worst child pornography case this court has seen in its 26 years on the bench,” and read a letter from one of the victims.
“I want to feel normal again, no matter what that feeling may be … I’m a woman, not just a case, a file on a shelf, not just a victim, but a person,” Russell read.
“I don’t think people like (Carter) can ever change because I don’t think they know how.”
In response to Carter’s contention that “I don’t have any kind of sexual desires or fantasies,” Russell noted that he had often asked the girls to state their ages while being recorded on camera.
“I know you would just like for it to go away … so would the victims,” Russell said.
He sentenced Carter to life on the trafficking charge, along with 240 months on the receiving child pornography charge and 360 months on each of the 25 production of child pornography counts.
Bundrick indicated Carter plans to appeal the sentence.
