Carlisle senior had positive experience working on Habitat house

Malaciah Hogancamp pronounces his first name “MAL-ah-kye,” and the unusual spelling may help him make a name for himself in the field of electricity.
The Carlisle County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week. He is in his second year of studying electricity at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center.
Hogancamp said some of his family members enjoyed the experience of working with electricity.
“I like that there is always more than one way to do something,” he said. “There are always different things that come up on the job.”
Hogancamp was part of the student effort to build a Habitat for Humanity house on Jackson Street in Paducah.
“I worked on most of the lighting and some of the receptacles,” he said. “I really enjoyed working with that.”
Hogancamp said he plans to go to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to learn more about industrial maintenance.
“Malaciah is quiet, but you can tell that he’s involved with his work,” said Brad Tucker, Hogancamp’s electricity instructor at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center. “He’s reliable and takes care of business.
“Some of (the students) just grasp one thing (in electricity); he kind of picks up on a little bit of everything.”
Hogancamp has earned the OSHA-10 certification, which is a 10-hour course through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
In his spare time, he works with his grandfather, David Hogancamp, on his farm in Carlisle County. He also enjoys four-wheeling and spending time with his dog, an Australian shepherd.
Hogancamp’s guardians are Gaylon and Lisa Bruer of Arlington.
The Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center is on the campus of Mayfield High School and services students from Carlisle County, Graves County and Mayfield high schools.
This is the final story for the 2019-20 school year in the series showcasing AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week. The series of 29 articles featured on the front page of The Paducah Sun began on Sept. 13.
Recipients are chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, this year’s AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and the Paducah Area Technical Center.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as electricity, welding, industrial maintenance, carpentry, machine tool technology, plumbing and automotive technology that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
The year-end banquet to honor the Technical Center Students of the Week has been canceled, but there are plans to name a Student of the Year from each of the seven area technical centers and a regional Student of the Year.
