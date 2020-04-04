The former Carlisle County Ambulance Service director accused of stealing painkillers had served as director for less than a year, county officials said.
Judge-Executive Greg Terry said John Curtis had been hired as director last July, after working as a paramedic for about six months before that hiring.
Curtis is accused of stealing fentanyl, morphine and other drugs from the ambulance service.
He was charged last week with 16 counts each of theft of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, according to the warrant against him.
Paramedic Josh Glover has been hired as temporary director until summer, when the county will bid the position out again.
“Any time you lose a paramedic in a small community, that hurts us,” Terry said.
The service still has enough personnel to run regular shifts, he said, but the loss of one member on a small team stretches manpower, especially during a public health crisis.
Terry said the ambulance service already has a system of checks on its supply of medication, and those checks worked properly in this instance.
The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office said an employee of the service contacted it to report suspicious behavior, as well as to report the apparent lack of fentanyl supply.
The sheriff’s office worked with the medical director’s office to investigate, and Terry said his office provided paperwork showing the drugs that had been purchased.
The warrant against Curtis claims he took the medication for “his personal use.”
Curtis was not arrested, and a court date has not been set for his first appearance, due to significant restrictions on the court system statewide imposed by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.