The first Mother’s Day is supposed to be special — a day with filled family and celebration and love.
For Carlisle County residents Candace Alonso and Cody Yates, it was stressful because it came on the heels of their first week as parents in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The west Kentucky couple’s first child, Ezra, came into the world at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital early Wednesday morning, where Alonso had been since Monday.
One of the strangest parts of bringing Ezra into the world for Alonso was having to do it without most of her family at her side.
“It was definitely different. We weren’t allowed any family members at the hospital,” said Alonso, 33. “Most people have talked about having their parents with them when they go into labor and having their support.
“I didn’t have that. I had Cody and that was it.”
When she had a reaction to some of the labor-inducing medication, she had to undergo a battery of tests — including swabs of strep throat and the flu and a COVID-19 test.
“That’s when things got scary. (The doctors) were a bit overcautious — which is a good thing — but at the same time it made my anxiety worse,” Alonso said. “The nurse had to be in the room but so far away from me, but she couldn’t leave in case I did have it.
“Luckily everything came back fine.”
Friday saw the family go back home together for the first time, where they’ve been for the most part isolated.
“I think it’s going good considering what’s going on,” Yates, 34, told The Sun. “All of our family wants to see him but they’re being considerate and not just barging over.
“I’m excited and scared all at the same time.”
Alonso, who has worked in the medical field for years and is currently in nursing school, shares her partner’s fears.
“I’m not thrilled that we’re having a baby in a pandemic,” she said, adding that she is frustrated with people who aren’t taking the precautions urged by medical professionals. “They could be hurting people like (Ezra) and he just came into the world. Bringing him into a world that is not super safe at the moment is kind of scary.”
Ezra, Alonso said, will likely be hers and Yates’ only child.
“We tried for a little while to get pregnant because they told me if I did not get pregnant within six months (my doctors) wanted to talk about having a hysterectomy,” she explained. “We were lucky enough to get pregnant and we’re excited to have him. I’m so excited that he’s here.”
The pair have been using video chat sessions as much as possible and hope to introduce Ezra to their parents soon.
For Mother’s Day on Sunday, Yates wasn’t sure what he was going to do to celebrate his partner.
“I’ve got her a gift she doesn’t know about yet. We may try to swing through somewhere to try and get something to eat and maybe have a little alone time together,” he said Saturday. “We don’t have big plans right now because of everything going on.
“It’s a weird one obviously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.