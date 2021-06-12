Carlisle County Sheriff’s authorities on Friday arrested a man they say caused a disturbance at a restaurant and broke into a home.
The Carlisle County E911 Center received a call about a white male who had entered a restaurant and was causing a disturbance. Additional phone calls claimed that a man was running from residence to residence, screaming at people. While deputies were en route to the area, another 911 caller reported a man was trying to enter a home in the 7000 block of U.S. 62 in Cunningham, according to a news release from Sheriff William Gilbert.
Deputies arrived and found the man, Dustin Smith, 37, in the front yard of a home. Authorities believe Smith was under the influence of intoxicants. A deputy was concerned that Smith was experiencing “excited delirium,” Gilbert said, and a medical response was requested.
A resident told deputies Smith had broken into the home and damaged the front door. She added that her dogs had chased the man out of the house just prior to deputies arriving.
Smith was arrested and taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, where he was treated and released, authorities said.
He was booked into the McCracken County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to the news release.
