The director of the Carlisle County Ambulance Service has been charged with multiple drug-related offenses in a continuing investigation, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department reported.
John Curtis, 36, of Bardwell, has been charged with 16 counts of theft of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; 16 counts of possession of a controlled substance, also a Class D felony; and 16 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Carlisle County Sheriff William Gilbert said an ambulance service employee notified the sheriff’s office Thursday of suspicious behavior by Curtis.
The employee also raised concern about the lack of Fentanyl at the ambulance service, according to the news release.
Documents provided by the Carlisle County judge-executive’s office indicated the supply on hand did not match the amount of the drug that should have been in storage, according to the release.
Additional charges may be added by the Carlisle County attorney as the investigation continues, Gilbert said.
The sheriff said Curtis, who was not in custody as of Friday afternoon, had to be taken to a medical facility. He declined further comment.
