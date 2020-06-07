CAMPBELLSVILLE — Campbellsville University’s 34th annual Excellence in Teaching Award Program Ceremony was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, 217 teachers — including three from Marshall County — received the Excellence in Teaching Award from 76 districts and/or private schools in the commonwealth of Kentucky. Twenty-two of the teachers have Campbellsville College or University degrees and nine teachers are National Certified Teachers.
Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said, “The Excellence in Teaching program is one of our most meaningful tributes to Kentucky teachers.
“Teachers deserve recognition for pouring themselves into the lives of our P-12 students. Teachers not only serve students in the classroom, but they make profound impacts in their students’ personal lives and on their future.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to recognize the best of the best in education!”
A total of 4,163 Kentucky teachers have been honored since the program began in 1987 with assistance from Earl Aaron and the Ward, Cundiff and Aaron Memorial Fund. The purpose of the program is to recognize the quality teaching and learning taking place in the school systems throughout Kentucky.
Marshall County honorees were Katee Adams, Sharpe Elementary School; Kalli Colley, South Marshall Middle School; and Rebecca Sealock, Marshall County High School.
Adams, of Paducah, teaches fourth grade at Sharpe Elementary School.
She received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Murray State University in 2008. She earned her Master’s degree in Teacher Leadership with a Rank I in administration from the University of the Cumberlands. She is a 2004 graduate of Lone Oak High School.
She is the daughter of Torrie and Mark Buchanan of Paducah. She is married to Jared Adams, and they have two children, Annslee and Emoree Adams.
Colley, of Benton, teaches English language arts, reading and social studies at South Marshall Middle School. She formerly taught at Benton Middle School from 2011 until 2016, when she moved to Marshall Middle School.
She received her Bachelor’s degree in Middle School Education from Murray State University in 2011. She earned her Master’s degree from Western Governor’s University in 2014. She earned her Education Specialist at the University of the Cumberlands. She is a 2007 graduate of Marshall County High School.
She is the daughter of Mitzi and Dean McCoy of Benton. She is married to Perry Colley, and they have one child, Nora Colley.
Sealock, of Benton, teaches social studies at Marshall County High School, where she has taught since 2016. She formerly taught at Graves County High School from 2005 until 2016. She taught at Oakdale Junior High and Rogers Public Schools from 1996 until 2005.
She received her Bachelor of Arts in History from Arkansas Tech University in 1995. She earned her Master of Arts in Counseling from Murray State University in 2009. She earned her National Board Certification in Social Studies in 2017. She is a 1991 graduate of Dover High School in Dover, Ark.
She is the daughter of Linda and Calvin Riedel of Russellville, Ark. She is married to Jason Sealock, and they have one child, Jett Sealock.
