A Dexter man died and two others were injured after a collision Monday morning in Calloway County.
Murray police responded to the scene at about 11:10 a.m. According to police, Beau Maness, 22, of Murray, told them he was driving northbound on Robertson Road South and proceeded through the intersection with Ky. 94 West when a vehicle driving east on 94 struck him.
Patricia Lassiter, 73, of Dexter, was a passenger of the vehicle on 94 West and reportedly said they were traveling east on Ky. 94 approaching Robertson Road when a vehicle pulled out from Robertson and struck their vehicle, according to police.
Patricia Lassiter, a juvenile passenger of Lassiter’s, and Maness were taken to the emergency room by EMS for treatment of possible injuries.
The driver of the vehicle on 94 West, Jerry Lassiter, 73, of Dexter, was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.
The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department, the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service, Calloway County Emergency Management, Kentucky State Highway Department and the Calloway County Coroner's Office.
