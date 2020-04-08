The Calloway County Health Department reported Tuesday that the county has had its first death related to COVID-19.
An article posted by WPSD Local 6 stated that the health department announced the death in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday evening, Calloway had seen eight positive COVID-19 test results.
