Ten students from Calloway County Middle School Academic Team competed in the Regional Academic Bee Feb. 29 in Franklin, Tennessee, with several earning invitations to the national tournament.
The regional tournament consisted of three separate disciplines: History Bee, Science Bee and Academic Bee. After a long day of competing in these divisions, the Lakers brought home numerous medals.
The Lakers brought home the championship distinction in two of the grade levels of the Science Bee. Connor Pile was the champion in the sixth grade division, and Aidyn Reed was the champion in the eighth grade division. The Lakers also had two science finalists, Zak Stark and Aiden Grooms.
The Lakers also placed several students in the Academic Bee portion of the tournament. Connor Pile placed first in the sixth grade division, while Ezra Foote placed first in the seventh grade division. In the seventh grade division, Nate Fowler took the third-place medal. In addition, Tommy Gomez, Zak Stark and Aidyn Reed placed in the top 10 in their respective divisions.
Calloway Middle also found success in the History Bee discipline. Both Tommy Gomez and Ezra Foote claimed the runners-up trophy in their respective divisions. In addition, Zak Stark and Nate Fowler were both finalists in this event.
At the conclusion of the tournament, the Lakers gathered 15 invitations to the national tournament to be held in Chicago. The Academic Bee Team includes Nick Caldwell, Olivia Anderson, Gracie Turner, Tommy Gomez, Connor Pile, Nathaniel Fowler, Zak Stark, Ezra Foote, Aidyn Reed and Aiden Grooms.
