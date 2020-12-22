A Calloway County man died of an apparent gunshot wound Monday afternoon, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 2800 block of Cook Store Trail in the western part of the county for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they saw a man outside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.
Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services took the 53-year-old Murray resident to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment.
He was pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m. by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland. As of Monday night, the victim’s next of kin had not been located. An autopsy is expected today at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said preliminary investigation has shown the shooting to have been an isolated incident, and there does not appear to be any ongoing danger to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.