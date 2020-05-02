Calloway educator named Teacher of the Year

MURRAY — Noraa Ransey knew since she was 5 years old that she wanted to be a teacher. Her role models in school were teachers. They gave her encouragement to learn and go to college, something no one in her family had ever done.
That drive paid off, as the North Calloway Elementary School teacher was named the 2020 Kentucky Education Association Teacher of the Year earlier this week. She earned a $1,000 cash prize and a keepsake of her achievement.
This school year was Ransey’s first as a first-grade teacher, and she was disappointed in how the school year ended.
“I taught most of my years in third grade, and they needed a first-grade teacher,” she said. “It was a big change. This has been a most unusual year for many reasons — not just because of what’s happening right now (COVID-19), but I love it.
“I am going to teach first grade next year, too, so I really hope that I get the true first-grade experience because I really don’t feel like that happened this year.”
Ransey has been teaching for 14 years, all at North Calloway. She came to the county school system when she was in fourth grade.
“Since I was a little kid, I always wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “I was the first in my family to go to college and, honestly, I didn’t have a lot of family support to go to college.
“I always knew that (a teacher) is what I wanted to be. I loved my teacher in kindergarten, and there were teachers along the way that really stuck with me.”
One of those teachers at Calloway County High School was Linda DeVoss, who encouraged Ransey to go to college.
“In my sophomore year, she said, ‘You write like a college student. Why aren’t you on a college path?’ ” Ransey said. “I’ll never forget those words and, before I knew it, she had me on the college path, even though everyone else really didn’t think that I had that potential.”
Ransey pays it forward through a program called GoTeach, where she speaks to students at all levels throughout western Kentucky, encouraging them to follow their dream, no matter the odds.
“They’ve had me at Murray State and Paducah and several high schools that have aspiring educators,” she said. “They just need encouragement and they need to know that after these four years are up, I’m going to get to do what I love to do.
“I just share my story that — sure, there’s some struggle to it, but look what I’m doing every day now.”
When Ransey found out she had won the award, it was bittersweet because the award ceremony was canceled because of health concerns related to COVID-19. That made her realize how fortunate she is, when other people are struggling just to get necessities.
Ransey said that teaching and education are team efforts where success is shared.
“(Teacher of the Year is) not just good for me; it’s good for our community,” she said. “Honestly, an award like this usually comes for a teacher from Louisville or Lexington. We’ve had Holly Bloodworth (the 2013 Teacher of the Year from Murray Elementary School), but other than her, I can’t think of anyone else from this area of the state who has won it.
“It’s really exciting. It really is an honor for everybody. It goes to my school and my peers and my students and my leaders — everybody who encourages me daily and helps me be the teacher that I am. If I wasn’t working in the school that I am with the students that I am, I would never be Teacher of the Year because they keep me inspired. They help me to be the best that I am.”
