The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office reports a two-vehicle crash over the weekend resulted in minor injuries.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office stated a 17-year-old Murray resident was traveling south on Airport Road and tried to cross Ky. 80 West when she struck Murray resident Autumn Parrott, 27, who had been driving west on Ky. 80 West.
The crash happened around 12:59 p.m. Saturday.
Both parties, including two juveniles in Parrott’s vehicle, were taken to a local hospital emergency room by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Services.
