MURRAY — Recently, 27 Calloway County Middle School students competed in the Kentucky High School Speech League State Tournament on the campus of the University of Kentucky.
The team placed fifth of 31 schools.
Seventh grader Brooklyn Smith advanced to finals in humorous interpretation and placed fourth in the state. Twenty-one students advanced to semi-finals (22 of 36 total team entries.)
Students who advanced to semifinals rank in the top 18 competitors in Kentucky. Semifinalists in broadcasting include Elizabeth Lanier, who also advanced in storytelling and impromptu. Dylan Humphrey advanced in impromptu and Gracie Fike in oratory. In dramatic interpretation, both Brinley Winchester and Payton Dawson advanced to semifinals.
All three improvisational teams advanced to semifinals including Brooklyn Smith and Bella Wilson, Vayla Carlisle and Brilee Garland, and Payton Dawson and Ellie Erwin.
All three duo acting teams also advanced including the teams of Landon Carter and Levi Dunnaway, Travis Gore and Mia Martin, and Payton Dawson and Sarah Gardner.
Aiden Marr advanced in extemporaneous speaking and Vayla Carlisle advanced in humorous interpretation.
Semifinalists in poetry included Olivia Williams and Jacee McKeel. Semifinalists in prose included Brooklyn Swatzell and Bella Wilson. Abby Svebakken and Travis Gore were semifinalists in storytelling.
Avery Schumacher, Jordyn Pritchett, Jordyn Dawson, Lydia Crawford, Kierstyn Carraway, Isabel Frazier, and Addison Pervine also contributed to the teams 98 sweepstakes points. CCMS Speech Team coaches include Scott Bonneau and Jennifer Dunnaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.