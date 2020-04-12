Caldwell County High School senior Maggie Ginn is filled with creativity and school spirit, attributes recently recognized by her next school, Murray State University.
In this time of social distancing, MSU has taken to social media to keep incoming students involved. The college recently had a social media video and photo contest to give future Racers a chance to show their school spirit.
Ginn’s 20-second Twitter video stood above the rest.
MSU President Dr. Bob Jackson tweeted out Ginn’s video on Thursday, announcing her as the contest winner.
“Congratulations to Maggie Ginn on winning our recent Murray State University social media competition. Thank you to Maggie and all of our future Racers for your creative and spirited social media posts. We look forward to welcoming you to Murray State in the fall,” Jackson wrote in his post.
Shawn Touney, MSU executive director of marketing and communications, also had similar sentiments on Ginn’s achievement.
“We congratulate Maggie for her creativity in sharing her Racer enthusiasm, and thank all of our new Racers for their spirited social media posts, videos and photos. We look forward to welcoming each of them to the Racer Family this coming fall,” he said.
Ginn will study agricultural business at MSU. She saw the contest promoted on Murray State’s Instagram page.
Ginn, who was also a soccer star for the Lady Tigers this season, received a gift basket that included a sweatshirt, T-shirts and other Murray State gear.
With more than 156 views in the first hour of its release, Ginn’s video included a black show horse, named Idol.
“Murray State is saying ‘Shoes up’, so I knew that incorporating that in my video would be essential,” Ginn said.
“With the help of my sister (a Racer alumni), we decided to shoot the video with a horse from Rogers Stables. Matthew Rogers is a family friend who let us show off Idol, his show horse, in the video.
“I am excited to finally get on campus and to make lifelong friends, get involved and obtain a degree that will help me in the future.”
Ginn, who grew up around horses, quickly bonded with Idol.
Wearing a bright gold Racers shirt and accompanied by the horse, Ginn smiles ear to ear in the video, and waves in slow motion. It closes out with the hashtag #weareracers.
