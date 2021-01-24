PRINCETON — The Pennyrile District Health Department reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Caldwell County from Jan. 15 through Thursday as well as two COVID-related deaths in the county on Wednesday.
The two reported deaths were a 63-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man.
The PDHD reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Caldwell County on Jan. 15, three on Jan. 16, five on Sunday, six on Monday, three on Tuesday, 10 on Wednesday and 10 on Thursday.
That brought Caldwell County’s total number of COVID-19 cases through Thursday to 954. The totals for other counties administrated by the PDHD were Crittenden 527, Livingston 600, Lyon 452 and Trigg 886.
According to the health department’s weekly release on Friday, Caldwell County had 67 active cases and 23 COVID-related deaths. Around the district, Crittenden County had 24 active cases and 19 deaths, Livingston County had 38 active cases and 17 deaths, Lyon County had 21 active cases and 13 deaths, and Trigg County had 66 active cases and seven COVID-related deaths.
Caldwell County’s COVID-19 incidence rate was dropping through Monday, but has steadily gone up since then. Falling to 54.9 on Monday — the county’s lowest incidence rate since Jan. 8 after soaring to a rate of 112.3 on Jan. 14 — the most recent rate was 70.6 on Thursday, a slight decrease from Wednesday’s rate of 76.2.
An incidence rate is the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported over a seven-day period per 100,000 people, which provides a percentage that can be compared with other counties or states.
Caldwell had the highest incidence rate for any county west of Henderson County. Other PDHD counties’ incidence rates on Thursday were Lyon 27.8, Crittenden 32.4, Livingston 38.8 and Trigg 63.4. Kentucky’s incidence rate on Thursday was 63.41, with 116 of its 120 counties at the red or critical level. Three were in the orange or accelerated level and one was at the yellow or community spread level.
