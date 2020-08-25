The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge — closed since Aug. 1 for maintenance — will reopen this week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Monday.
A contractor for the cabinet plans to reopen the bridge to one-lane traffic sometime Wednesday afternoon, five days ahead of schedule. The bridge will most likely reopen around 3 p.m., but that could vary based on the addition of new pavement striping and other factors, the cabinet said.
The bridge, which connects Wickliffe with Cairo, Illinois, has been closed this month to allow extensive maintenance work along almost 2 miles of the Kentucky approach embankment. The extended closure also helped to accelerate deck and joint work on the bridge that started June 10, the cabinet said. While the bridge is expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon, it will continue to be restricted to one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal until around Oct. 1. The bridge will also have a strictly enforced 8 foot, 6 inch load width restriction.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat thanked area commuters and cross-country travelers for their patience during the extended closure.
