The Cairo bridge over the Mississippi River on U.S. 60/62 will close at 8 a.m. Monday through noon April 2 for routine inspection.
The bridge also will be closed from 8 a.m. April 6 through noon April 9.
The bridge will be open to all traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.
