The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge reopened Tuesday afternoon, a day earlier than expected based on earlier reports this week.
The bridge — which connects Wickliffe with Cairo, Illinois — opened at around 4 p.m. Tuesday after being closed since Aug. 1 for maintenance, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported.
The bridge continues to have one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal and an 8-foot, 6-inch load width restriction, the cabinet said.
