The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds motorists that the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge will have “an extended closure” starting sometime during the week of Aug. 3-9.
The bridge is expected to be closed for about 30 days to allow extensive maintenance work along a nearly 2-mile section of the Kentucky approach levee and to expedite an ongoing bridge deck maintenance project, the cabinet said.
The bridge carries U.S. 51, U.S. 60 and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River between Wickliffe and Cairo, Illinois, at U.S. 51 Kentucky mile point 7.372. The bridge immediately connects with the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Mississippi River Bridge that carries traffic between Illinois and Missouri.
The bridge work zone continues to be restricted to one-lane traffic with a maximum 8½-foot load width. Motorists and truckers should be prepared to encounter a 2,900-foot section of one-lane traffic controlled by an automated signal on the main span of the bridge. Traffic delays are likely during peak travel periods, the cabinet said.
