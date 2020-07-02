The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet identified several roads in the Jackson Purchase as closed late Wednesday due to high water from heavy rain earlier in the day. Motorists are urged to take extreme caution in these areas; DO NOT try to drive on roads that are covered with water.
Those roads identified by the KYTC were:
Carlisle County
• Ky. 80 West is CLOSED in Arlington between the Baptist Church and Ky. 1772 - signs posted
• Ky. 1628 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4 mile markers - signs posted
• Ky. 1820 is CLOSED at the 2 to 4 mm - signs posted
• U.S. 62 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5 mm in West Fork Creek Bottoms - signs and barricades posted
Graves County
• Ky. 1283 is CLOSED at the intersection with Ky. 58 - signs posted
• Ky. 97 has Water Over Road signs posted at the Scott Road intersection
Hickman County
• Ky. 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16 mm in the Hailwell area - signs posted
Marshall County
• Ky. 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road CLOSED at 0.0 to 1 mm at Clarks River Bridge - signs posted
