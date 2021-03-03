COVID-19 capacity rules are loosening this week in Kentucky, as case numbers decline and vaccinations roll out.
Bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses will go from 50% capacity to 60% on Friday.
The Gym in Paducah is pretty spaced out at 50% capacity. On Friday, they’ll open up to 60% so more people will be able to get a workout in.
“It just allows more people to come in, more people to just be here. And more people to get healthy,” general manager Sharon Hales said.
There is a lot of empty space at The Gym for social distancing. With the new capacity rules, they can fit about 100 more new people. Hales said safety is the most important thing for them.
They enforce masks, offer gym wipe stations and sanitizers and use an air decontamination system.
“We want to see all these issues with COVID and the negative impact it’s had on society, we want to see them go away,” Hales said. “So whatever we can do to help, we’re going to take the measures.”
Centers for Disease Control director Rochelle Walensky warns with the new variants, now is not the time to let our guard down.
“Now is not the time to relax safeguards we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Walensky said. “Not when we are so close.”
Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department doesn’t think this is the case.
“So that’s why we stress to continue to practice all these mitigation efforts, so we can continue to see decreases in our number of cases,” Koster said.
Hales wants gym members and everyone in the community to continue to practice safety measures.
“We all need to respect all the rules and move on and away from COVID,” Hales said.
The capacity change is allowed only if the business is still able to social distance and enforce mask wearing.
