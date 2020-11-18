In the wake of Gov. Andy Beshear’s latest COVID-19 restrictions, some businesses will have to pivot and change plans right before their biggest sale season.
Beshear’s announcement of COVID-19 restrictions do not impact retailers, but new restrictions are in place for bars and restaurants, as well as restrictions on private gatherings, gyms and venues that host events such as weddings.
At Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah, fences are up and signs remind shoppers to maintain social distance, as retailers prepare for Black Friday.
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which is traditionally the kickoff of the Christmas shopping season, is typically categorized as a “camp all night” and “spend all day” event. To accommodate COVID-19 precautions, many major retailers are starting deals earlier.
“Instead of saying if you come shop with us on this one day (Nov. 27), you’re going to get this gift card or a goodie bag,” Ashley Russell, the mall’s marketing director, said Wednesday.
Mall staff are trying to do all they can to stay open.
“Our mall sustains because we have our tenants, so when you watch them shut down and we have to deal with closing, it hurts,” Russell said.
Signs about mask wearing are all over the mall, but no matter how many signs are put up, the responsibility of wearing a mask relies on customers.
When people don’t wear masks, it puts companies and even city governments in a bad spot. They’re both trying to toe the line between encouraging people to shop and COVID restrictions.
Katie Axt, organizer of Paducah’s Annual Downtown Small Business Saturday event, said it’s tough.
“Everyone wants to do the right thing,” said Axt, the City of Paducah’s principal planner, “and we want to make sure we are offering an environment that is safe and healthy and that people feel confident in the experience of people coming downtown.”
For several years, small business Saturday in downtown Paducah has been a hit. Success for the event meant large crowds.
To be safe this year, major social distancing must take place, officials say.
“We definitely encourage our merchants to pull things out on the sidewalk to open their doors,” Axt said.
The theme for this year’s Small Business Saturday is “There’s no place like local.” But usual events like s’mores at the downtown gazebo and groups of carolers will not be happening this year to discourage large groups.
Paducah Neighborhood Planner Melanie Reason said local government has a unique position during COVID-19 and are working hand in hand with businesses.
“They’re offering the hand sanitizer, they’re following their mask mandates,” Reason said, “and so what we can do to complement them is find their customers, help them find that safe shopping experience.”
Ultimately, the decision to take the risk of shopping is a personal one.
“That is a decision that is very personal, and it’s also a decision that our community takes serious, so when you’re ready we will be here,” Axt said.
If you don’t want to go to stores in person this year, many retailers are offering online sales and curbside pickup for Black Friday sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.