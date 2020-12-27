EDDYVILLE — Christmas came early for the Lyon County Sheriff’s office. Area businesses and citizens donated a specially-built rifle and presented it to sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 19.
The project began when Bill Ross learned that the office did not have a dedicated long-range sniper rifle. Ross is a longtime supporter of law enforcement, who previously owned and operated a firearms business out of state before moving to Lyon County. He began speaking to several leaders and businesses in the community, including Akridge Farm Supply, McEnaney Enterprises, Dr. David French, and others, who all agreed to help financially support the project.
During an impromptu presentation the Saturday before Christmas, Ross joined with Paul Akridge and Joe McEnaney at Akridge Farm Supply in Eddyville. Together, they officially donated the rifle to sheriff’s office staff.
Sheriff Brent White named deputies Joe Witherspoon and Seth P’Pool to receive the special assignment, to be trained and certified with the new rifle, and any other extra responsibilities associated with it. White said both deputies are law enforcement veterans who also have extensive military service records: Witherspoon in the U.S. Army and P’Pool in the Marine Corps.
The weapon is a Diamondback DB10, AR10 carrier with a multi-caliber bolt. The primary caliber to be used by the sheriff’s office is .308 Winchester. It features a mid-length gas system and a high-pressure firing pin. It came equipped with a collapsible stock, a lifetime warranty Vortex optic, and a collapsible bi-pod, as well as a rugged, hard plastic carrying case.
White thanked those who supported the donation and said obtaining this equipment would not have been possible without the generosity of these leaders and businesses.
“We hope we never have to use this weapon in a real life situation,” White said, “but if we are ever forced to, these men will meet evil with a heavy .308 win mag round of patience, if necessary.”
— Herald Ledger
