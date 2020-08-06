Carlisle County authorities arrested a Burkley man Wednesday in connection with a burglary reported at Wright’s Area 252 Store.
Dustin L. Redmon, 34, was charged with burglary, third degree, a Class D felony; and criminal mischief, third degree, a Class B misdemeanor.
Sheriff William Gilbert reported that someone broke into the store through a window early Tuesday morning. Prior to breaking into the location, the suspect was recorded last week damaging a camera at the store. While in the store, the man allegedly stole two packs of cigarettes.
A search warrant was executed at Redmon’s residence and items were recovered that were consistent with the physical evidence left at the scene, Gilbert stated.
Redmon was taken to the Ballard County Jail.
