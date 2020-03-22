McCracken County deputies were able to track a suspect in a Feb. 27 burglary while investigating another burglary that he was allegedly involved in.
On Feb. 27, deputies began investigating a burglary of a barn on Old Hinkleville Road in the West Paducah area. Several items were stolen, including trailers and four-wheelers.
Evidence at the scene and on the roadway led to video surveillance being found that showed an older white Ford truck being involved in the burglary.
On March 10, Marshall County detectives, while investigating a separate burglary, got information about the burglary on Old Hinkleville Road.
While speaking with Kenneth Fornof, 24, of Boaz, detectives got information that he and William Patrick Sells, 39, of McCracken County had allegedly broken into a barn, stealing four-wheelers and a trailer.
Fornof was brought to the Graves County Jail.
Witnesses were interviewed that confirmed that Sells and Fornof had an older white Ford truck, which was found at a business in Marshall County. Wheels and tires that had been reported as stolen were allegedly found on the truck, which was seized, since reported stolen property was mounted to it.
Marshall County and McCracken County detectives began trying to find Sells, reportedly leading detectives to a residence in the 7700 block of Lovelaceville Road in McCracken County.
There, detectives reportedly found one of the trailers that had been stolen from the Old Hinkleville Road burglary, and Marshall County detectives found property from another burglary they were investigating.
It was also learned that Sells fled on foot across the field after learning authorities were searching for him just before detectives arrived.
On Friday, Sells was reportedly found hiding in a closet at the same residence he had fled from a few days earlier. He was taken into custody and brought to the McCracken County Jail.
Sells was charged with third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of over $10,000 and felony warrants from Marshall County.
Fornof was charged with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking of over $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.