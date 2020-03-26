The city of Paducah is taking steps to replace an old Buckner Lane bridge that runs over Crooked Creek, which could help relieve some — but not all — of the area’s flooding.
It’s part of a larger project in Paducah’s comprehensive stormwater master plan that starts near the Buckner Lane and Hansen Road intersection and extends to the Buckner Lane and Pecan Drive intersection, City Engineer Rick Murphy said. The bridge falls within those limits.
The bridge, near the Buckner Lake Circle intersection, was affected by flooding and severe weather during the last two years. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reviewed the bridge and rated it in poor condition. KYTC identified two wooden piles underneath it with 75% deterioration.
The city applied for FEMA funding on the bridge project, and FEMA obligated nearly $330,000 in federal funds with the state adding almost $53,000. The city will handle remaining engineering and construction costs, according to city documents.
Murphy said the new bridge will let more water flow through more efficiently. The overall project involves other improvements for a later date, such as a structure to redirect water flow.
“We’ll be designing that bridge, and that’s what people will see immediately,” he said.
“However, we are designing the overall project based upon the outlining principles of what our findings are in the comprehensive stormwater master plan, which means it’s not just the bridge that needs to be replaced, but there needs to be some modifications in the general area that would also help ... some of the flash flooding that’s occurring.”
Ordinances related to the project are expected to be on the March 31 meeting agenda, City Clerk Lindsay Parish indicated. The city introduced an ordinance for a $154,036 contract for engineering design services with BFW Engineering & Testing Inc. on March 10.
Murphy reported there’s no set start date for bridge construction, due to external factors like permitting, design, bidding, delivery of materials and weather. There also will be public engagement in the surrounding area as the project’s worked on. He estimated four or five months for design time, providing everything went smoothly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.