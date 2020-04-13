Although many businesses are shuttered due to COVID-19, construction is still moving forward on Broussard’s, a Cajun-style restaurant housed in the former Whaler’s Catch building in downtown Paducah.
Pam Ogles, the director of strategic development for JS Coalter & Associates, the company that owns the development group behind Broussard’s, recently discussed the project’s progress with The Sun.
“It’s still a construction project obviously in process,” Ogles said. “Obviously, the situation that the country is in right now with COVID-19 has had an impact on everything and with regard to Broussard’s in Paducah, it has made it more fluid.
“It’s a constantly changing situation.”
Renovations to the site have been ongoing for the past couple of months. Since the property was acquired in November, “quite a bit of work” has been done though it’s still “tough to say” how much work is left to be done, Ogles said.
Where the Whaler’s Catch crow’s nest once stood, Broussard’s plans to mount an outdoor patio space for dining, cocktails, games and, possibly, entertainment. This comes in addition to revamping the interior restaurant space.
“That project is a massive renovation so it’s time consuming,” she said. “We are just now beginning the interview process for staff and obviously COVID-19 has impacted that.
“The world is experiencing something that it hasn’t experienced since the Spanish Flu, so we’re trying to take every precaution and the last thing on Earth that we would ever want to do is have guests in an unsafe environment.”
Not having a full staff to pay or an inventory of food on hand is to the company’s advantage right now.
“We certainly feel for people that are in the restaurant industry that are so impacted by this,” the JS Coalter representative said. “In a way our timing was fortunate because we’re not ready to open anyway so this isn’t having the impact on us that it is on some of our peers.”
Ogles estimates that the new business will create upwards of 50 jobs locally.
The original projected opening date for Broussard’s was slated for some time in late spring or early summer. Now Ogles isn’t sure when it will happen, but she knows the business will be ready when the time comes.
“We are still absolutely thrilled to be coming to Paducah,” Ogles said. “This may have been a temporary delay but we’re going to get there.
“We’re just continuing on pace and when restaurants are allowed to reopen we will be ready and we look forward to being able to meet our guests and spend some time with them this summer sometime.”
