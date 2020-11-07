BROOKPORT, Ill. — At a special called meeting last Wednesday, the Brookport City Council Council rescinded an ordinance requiring face masks in businesses originally passed Oct. 13.
The repeal of the ordinance was approved by a 3-1 vote. Most opposition came from a business that mask requirements would be disadvantageous, with public health needs being left to personal preferences.
