The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to temporarily close the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah and Brookport, Illinois, on Wednesday afternoon.
This temporary closure of the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is to allow navigation light work on the bridge structure. Due to the narrow width of the bridge deck, the bridge will have to be closed to traffic to facilitate the required electrical work.
The bridge will close promptly at noon, and remain closed until approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be no marked detour. However, motorists should self-detour via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.
