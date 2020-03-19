Bridge repairs will close a section of Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois, next week, transportation officials announced.
Weather permitting, a stretch of the interstate at Exit 27 will be reduced to one lane and controlled by signals beginning Monday.
Crews will be reconstructing joints, repairing decks, removing and replacing overlays, replacing bearings and repairing substructures.
Motorists should reduce speed in the area and be alert to equipment and workers.
Those wishing to avoid delays should find an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.